Your Town Friday: Grist State Park in Dallas Co.

Paul Grist State Park in Dallas County is one of the oldest state parks in Alabama.

State officials say the property has been used a park for more than 80 years.

Grist State Park — provides a taste of the great outdoors — to area nature lovers like Cindy Osburn.

“Its one of my favorites,” said Osburn.

“This is our home away from home. Its our family time and we have a good time.”

The park facility includes eleven modern campsites — two pavilions — dozens of picnic areas — and miles and miles of nature trails.

“We got approximately 20 miles of, we call it multi-use trails,” said Park Manager Roger Nichols.

“You can hike ’em. You can ride your bicycle on ’em or you can ride ’em on horseback.”

The 1080 acre park also features a 100 acre lake — stocked with bass, bluegill and catfish.

“Its a nice size lake. You have fishing, boating. You can bring your own kayaks. You can swim. Bring your floaties, float around in the lake,” said Nichols.

“I just enjoy the outdoors and seeing the people when they come in, the kids smiling when they’re out here playing. It’s a great place to bring your family out for a family reunion, day picnics or bring a camper, spend the weekend.”

Grist State Park is located 17 miles north of Selma.

Its operated by the Dallas County Commission.

