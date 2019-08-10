MPD: 2 Injured in Saturday Shooting

by Mandy McQueen

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday.

According to MPD Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 3400 block of Crescent Road after receiving a report of a subject shot. Once on scene, a man was found who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Shortly thereafter, a second male was located in the 2100 block of the East South Boulevard who had sustained a life threatening gunshot wound.

Officer believe the injuries are related to the shooting in the 3400 block of Crescent Road.

There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this time.