20-Year-Old Man Murdered in East Alabama Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

One man is dead after a shooting in Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr. of Fort Mitchell was found deceased in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the yard of an unoccupied home in the 500 block of Lee Rd. 315 in Phenix City.

First repsonders found Bradford suffering multiple gunshot wounds with no signs of life.

The incident happened on Aug. 9, at approximately 8:20 pm.

His body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy. Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting and the number of people involved.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers Tip line at 1-888-522-7847.