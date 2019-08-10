Alabama, Auburn Ranked in Annual Reviews

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A new ranking credits Auburn University with having the nation’s happiest college students, while the University of Alabama is No. 2 at partying.

The Princeton Review ranks universities in a number of categories each year, and Auburn comes in No. 1 this year in terms of having a happy student body. Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, is ranked second behind Auburn.

The rankings list Alabama as the nation’s second-best party school behind Syracuse University in New York.

The Princeton Review is a college admission services company. Its rankings are determined by student surveys on their experiences at 385 universities nationwide.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)