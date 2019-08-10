Eufaula Woman Arrested After Fatal Overnight Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

An arrest has been made in the early Saturday morning stabbing that resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, Latonya M Grubbs, 36, of Eufaula was arrested for her alleged involvement in the domestic incident that led to the death of Randy Earl Smith, 36, of Eufaula.

Smith died as a result of multiple stab wounds received in the early morning altercation.

According to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, a 911 call was received by the Eufaula Police Communications Division around 2:30 Saturday morning reporting a domestic assault at a residence in the Chattahoochee Courts Apartment complex. When officers arrived, they located a male that had received numerous stab wounds to his upper and lower body and initiated emergency field wound treatment.

Eufaula Rescue transported the victim to Medical Center Barbour.

Smith was pronounced dead at 5:10 am.

Grubbs is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing for the charge of murder.