Family and Friends Gather to Remember Kelsey Starling

by Jerome Jones

Kelsey Nicole Starling was killed on July 4th in a boating accident on Smith Lake.

Starling went missing after the boat she was in collided with another boat at around 10pm that night.

After two weeks, the search for Starling was suspended indefinitely.

Those who knew Starling say she will be remembered for the passion and love she showed to those around her.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Alabama and received her Masters Degree from the University of Montevallo.

“I know that Kelsey would be laughing and making all of us laugh with her amazing laugh that she had. So we’re gonna take a deep breath, and we’re gonna make it though this,” said Starlings best friend , Taylor Anne Ingalls.

One person was arrested and charged with Boating Under the Influence in the crash.