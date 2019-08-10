Hot Days Continue!

by Matt Breland

This Saturday expect another round of warmer weather. Highs will be in mid 90s, but humidity levels will easily bring our heat index values to the triple digits. Some could reach 105°, so be cautious of the extreme heat if spending time outdoors. Spontaneous showers and thunderstorms will occur during the later afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and frequent lightning. Lows overnight will be in the mid 70s, with mugginess still sticking around. Tomorrow we will see a repeat pattern. Heat will continue and bring highs into the mid 90s with scattered PM thunderstorms. The work week is looking fairly summer-like with more days of hot afternoons and spotty showers.