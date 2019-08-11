Barons Edge Biscuits, 4-2

by Darrell Puckett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Biscuits (75-44) saw a late comeback fall just short in a 4-2 loss to the Birmingham Barons (52-63) on Saturday night at Regions Field. The series will now be decided on Sunday in the rubber match.

Matt Krook opened for the Biscuits for the second time this series and the 16th time this season, and worked a scoreless first two innings, allowing just one single to Blake Rutherford, while striking out three.

Kenny Rosenberg (11-3) took over for Krook in the third, and made it through the third and fourth without allowing a run. In the fifth, however, the lefty would serve up four hits including a two-run homer to the number nine hitter Joel Booker and a wild pitch that broke a scoreless tie and made it 3-0 Barons.

On the other side, Barons starter Blake Battenfield (5-4) scattered just three singles and one walk through 5.2 innings, keeping the Biscuits off the board while ringing up six before handing things over to Danny Dopico in the sixth.

The Biscuits would finally get on the board thanks to a Rene Pinto RBI-single with two outs in the seventh. Lucius Fox then struck out against Dopico with runners at second and third to end the seventh.

Then, after a Taylor Walls triple, Tristan Gray knocked in the designated hitter with an RBI-single to right off the lefty Kodi Medeiros to make it a 3-2 game in the eighth.

Ryan Thompson would enter for Rosenberg in the eighth, but the right-hander would surrender a lead-off homer to right to Barons first baseman Gavin Sheets, who gave Birmingham some breathing room and the cherry on top with a 4-2 edge. Sheets continues to lead the Southern League with 71 RBIs.

The Biscuits will go for their 17th series win in the rubber match and series finale on Sunday when Jason Garcia (5-0) clashes with Tanner Banks (1-6) at 4:00 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a five-game home stand against the Biloxi Shuckers beginning on Sunday, August 18 for Big Mo’s Sweet 16 Mascot Mania. The rest of the home stand will include a Military Card Set Giveaway presented by Golden Corral on Wednesday, August 21 and Wrestling Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 22