Man Pleads Innocent to ’99 Cold Case Slayings

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A man accused of killing two Dothan teens in 1999 has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report that Coley McCraney entered a plea of not guilty to capital murder charges during a court appearance this week.

McCraney was arrested in March for the shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The bodies of the two 17-year-olds were found in the trunk of a car in 1999.

Police said they identified McCraney as a possible suspect after using genetic genealogy techniques on crime scene DNA. They said subsequent testing indicated McCraney’s DNA was a match.

McCraney’s wife and his defense lawyers have professed his innocence.

Defense lawyers say they anticipate a trial will be held in 2020. McCraney is being held without bond.

