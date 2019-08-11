UA and Tuscaloosa Continue Shared Goal of Growing Businesses

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Officials say they expect new arrangements between the University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa’s business incubator to help entrepreneurs and generate new jobs.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the Bama Technology Incubator, which features on-campus support for startup companies, will now be known as Edge Labs.

Officials say the name change is significant, as it will emphasize the connection between Edge Labs on the northern end of UA’s campus and the Edge, an off-campus business incubator.

The Edge opened in February as a collaboration between UA, the city of Tuscaloosa and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)