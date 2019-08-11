UPDATE: Mental Evaluaiton Sought for Blount Shooting Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Court records show that prosecutors requested a mental evaluation for 38-year-old Isaiah Johnson who is being held in jail. Johnson was arrested Thursday on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Prosecutors wrote in a court filing that a friend of Johnson’s has expressed concern for his mental stability.

Police say that Johnson opened fire after getting into an argument with another father during morning drop off at the school. No one was injured during the shooting.

Prosecutors are also seeking to raise Johnson’s bond from $30,000 to $100,000.