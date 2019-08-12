Andy Burcham Named New Voice of the Auburn Tigers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andy Burcham named Auburn Play-by-play announcer, picture taken on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University has named Andy Burcham as Rod Bramblett’s replacement as the voice of the Auburn Tigers. Burcham is not a new name to the plains. He has spent the last 31 years involved with Auburn Athletics broadcasting in different roles. Burcham will now be the voice of Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball starting this Fall.

Burcham called color play-by-play for Auburn baseball with Bramblett for the past 25 years, and was the lead broadcaster for women’s basketball since 1988.

In a video on Twitter, the Auburn Tigers announced Andy Burcham as the new voice of the Auburn Tigers.