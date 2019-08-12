Dangerous Heat Continues Through Tuesday Evening

by Ben Lang

Temperatures and heat index values are soaring across central and south Alabama. The heat index reached 110° at 11AM in Montgomery. Expect heat index temperatures to remain between 105 and 110° through early Monday evening. Like Sunday, cooling showers and storms look very spotty this afternoon. That means most spots remain oppressively hot throughout the day. Take precautions if you’re outside for extended periods of time today, like frequent breaks in the shade or preferably an air conditioned room. Drink plenty of fluids to stay properly hydrated. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in much more quickly in this kind of heat. Expect a hot evening, with temperatures in the low 90s at 7PM (and heat index temps potentially near 100°). Temperatures only fall into the low 80s with heat index temps near 90° at 11PM. Expect a balmy overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

The heat could be a bit more extreme on Tuesday. High temperatures could reach the upper 90s in most spots, with heat index temperatures potentially exceeding 110° at times. We could see the heat advisory upgraded to an excessive heat warning. Either way, the oppressive heat continues for much of the day, with just an isolated coverage of showers and storms. Again, take extra precautions to protect yourself from the heat. Tuesday night remains balmy with lows in the upper 70s.

The weather pattern changes Wednesday thanks to a front approaching from the north. Expect numerous showers and storms during the day. Some could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center places central Alabama under a marginal threat for severe weather Wednesday. The main threat looks like gusty straight line winds, but its a minimal threat at this time. The front works just south of our area late this week. The return of drier air could signal lower chances for daily showers and storms Friday and Saturday. It’s still going to be hot, but more manageable with highs in the low to mid 90s and less oppressive humidity. We could see a slight increase in the chance for rain Sunday into Monday, though we should see the heat stay fairly level with highs in the low 90s.