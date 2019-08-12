Dangerous Heat Levels Continue

by Ryan Stinnett

As a ridge exerts greater influence, our rain chances will decrease and heat levels will increase,and heat index values will continue to reach and exceed 105F for several hours each day, and heat advisories will continue today and tomorrow as the combination of hot temperatures, mid to upper 90s, and high humidity will make will cause those dangerous heat indices. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

So the forecast is hot and mainly dry today and tomorrow with increasing heat and only isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow, and I would not be surprised to see some low 100s either day in some spots. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

MIDWEEK FRONT: By Wednesday, the ridge will retrograde back to the west and a trough will develop over the Ohio Valley and allow a front to approach Northwest Alabama early Wednesday. This front will likely cause more widespread showers and storms across South Central and South Alabama Wednesday afternoon so highs on Wednesday though still hot, should only be in the lower 90s.

ANOTHER EXTENDED DRY AND HOT PERIOD: Thursday through Sunday looks like it will feature more mainly dry conditions with only widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours as rain chances will be around 20% each day. Temperatures should remain in the lower and mid 90s for afternoon highs, while lows in the mid 70s are expect.

TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Stay cool!

Ryan