Dangerous Heat Tuesday !

by Shane Butler

High heat and humidity are combining to give us some dangerous weather conditions through midweek. An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of our area Tuesday. Temps will climb into the upper 90s and heat indices will reach 108 to 115. This is dangerous heat and you should take precautions to avoid heat stroke/heat exhaustion. Fortunately, a frontal boundary will move into the deep south Wednesday afternoon. This boundary will help trigger showers and storms. The rain activity should help knock the temps down just a bit. It’s looking like the front will actually make its way through most of our area. As a result, some drier and milder air will spill into the region for a few days. Much better conditions are on tap for the latter half of the work week. The upcoming weekend is setting up to be hot along with scattered afternoon storms. A very familiar setup we have seen often over the summer.