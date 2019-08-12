Gov. Ivey Awards Grant for Program to Aid Crime Victims in 60 Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $308,904 grant to the Victims of Crime and Leniency Angel House in Montgomery to assist victims of violent crimes in 60 counties throughout the state.

The nonprofit organization will use the funds to assist victims by offering counseling, advocacy, court accompaniment, education and a 24-hour crisis line.

“When crime occurs, victims deserve access to professional assistance to help them move toward recovery,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend VOCAL Angel House’s staff and volunteers for ensuring victims receive the help necessary to start the healing process and for advocating for victims throughout their recovery.”

The organization also assists victims of robbery and family members who have lost a loved one to homicide. All services are provided at no cost to victims in the following counties: Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Butler, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Escambia, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Limestone, Lowndes, Macon, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox and Winston. Those seeking assistance should contact the agency directly at (800) 239-3219 or visit www.vocalonline.org.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

“This grant will help ensure VOCAL Angel House continues providing services to crime victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in supporting the work the organization does to serve victims every day.”

Gov. Ivey notified Derrick Cunningham, VOCAL board chairman, that the grant had been approved. Matching funds of $11,933 will supplement the grant.

Along with grants, nonprofit agencies depend on local, private donations to ensure services remain available to victims.