Man Wearing Alabama Apparel Robs Prattville Bank

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 First Community Bank suspect

2/3 First Community Bank suspect

3/3 First Community Bank suspect vehicle





On August 12, at approximately 12:25 PM, the First Community Bank located at 1761 E. Main St. was robbed by an unknown white male suspect. The suspect produced a note to a bank employee demanding money. The suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Prattville Police Department Investigators have determined that the suspect fled in a black extended cab Ford F150 pickup. The vehicle is believed to be occupied by at least two suspects.

The robbers are possible suspects in numerous bank robberies that have occurred in multiple states over the last few weeks.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime should contact the Prattville Police Department or the FBI.