Napping & Alzheimers + Benefits of Aspirin on Breast Cancer

by Samantha Williams

New research blames the protein tau for attacking parts of the brain responsible for staying awake during the day. Excessive napping often develops in Alzheimer’s patients long before memory problems surface. Now, scientists at the University of California said that’s because tau buildup destroys the neurons responsible for staying awake. They said focusing on the role of tau could hold the key to slowing the progression of the disease.

Finally, new findings suggest aspirin could be beneficial to certain breast cancer patients. Researchers from the University of North Carolina studied more than one thousand breast cancer patients and found the risk of dying was lower among patients who used aspirin and who also had specific DNA characteristics in their tumors.