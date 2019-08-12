Union Springs Getting New Street Lighting

by Justin Walker

From the Troy Newsroom-

The Union Springs City Council approved a measure in hopes to help boost safety.

New lights are being installed throughout the city.

Mayor Saint T. Thomas says all 450 street lights will be replaced throughout the city, thanks to a contract with Alabama Power Company.

Thomas says the L-E-D lights will help residents who are out walking at night.

There is no immediate cost to install the new lighting, but the city’s power bill is going to increase about twenty cents more per month.

The improvements are also cutting back the amount of electricity used.

“If this will do better than what I already have so far, as service is concerned and as far as the lighting is concerned, the citizens will have the freedom to walk downtown or where these lights are in their neighborhood,” Thomas says.

The project is expected to take about six weeks to complete.