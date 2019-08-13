Buckmasters Expo Causes Road Closures in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department would like to make the public aware of upcoming road closures in the Downtown area. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling these areas.

Beginning 8:00 a.m.,Thursday, August 15th until 5 p.m. Sunday, August 18th, Molton Street between Tallapoosa Street and Bibb Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic due to the Buckmasters Expo at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center (MPAC). Also closed to vehicle traffic during this time period will be Tallapoosa Street between Commerce Street and Molton Street.

On Saturday, August 17, Jefferson Street between Perry Street and Lawrence Street will be closed as well as Lawrence Street between Madison Avenue and Columbus Street.

These closures will be due to the Buckmasters Expo being held from Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th.