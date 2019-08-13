Concerns For Students Walking, Riding Bus With No AC In Excessive Heat

by Jalea Brooks

For students who walk to school, it’s not always easy to beat the heat during extreme temperatures. For students that ride the bus with no AC, there isn’t much relief either.

Out of 28,000 Montgomery Public School students, Tom Salter with MPS says around 12,000 ride the bus each day. Students that live within two and a half miles of their school usually walk to school unless they have to cross a dangerous intersection, Salter explained. In that case they can catch the bus.

Only students with special needs ride to and from school in buses that are air-conditioned, but Salter says all bus drivers are trained to look out for signs and symptoms that kids may be overheated.

One of the biggest risks for students during the excessive heat is dehydration; that’s why officials are advising parents to pack an extra water bottle or two for their student. “Normally we don’t allow bottles of water and stuff like that on buses but we do when its so hot” Salter said.

In the past Salter says MPS has provided students with water that was donated, during extended heat waves.