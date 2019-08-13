Dangerous Heat Tuesday; Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Day two of the excessive heat warning is underway across central and south Alabama. Most of the area could experience heat index temperatures between 108 and 113° this afternoon. It could be even more extreme across Wilcox, Butler, Crenshaw, and Covington county. Heat index temperatures there could range between 110 and 115° today. Expect only isolated showers and storms this afternoon, with most locations staying dry with oppressive heat throughout the day. Rain-free spots could still experience feels-like temperatures near 100° through 7PM this evening. Temperatures only fall into the upper 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

A heat advisory continues through Wednesday. Heat index temperatures could range between 105 and 108° during the late morning to early afternoon. Showers and storms become more widespread by the mid-afternoon thanks to a front moving into central Alabama. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with a main threat for strong straight-line winds. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather. Storms wind down in coverage and intensity Wednesday night as the front pushes through.

There could be some lingering showers around Thursday, and it won’t be as oppressively hot with the front south of our area. High temperatures still reach the low 90s with an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Friday looks like a mainly dry and mostly sunny day. High temperatures still reach the low 90s, but afternoon dewpoints should only be in the 60s. That results in negligible heat index temperatures.

Rain chances remain minimal this weekend, with just the possibility for isolated afternoon showers on Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature afternoon highs in the mid 90s, with lows in the mid 70s. Monday and Tuesday of next week features high temperatures in the low 90s. Monday’s chance for rain looks fairly isolated, while Tuesday’s showers and storms look more scattered in nature.