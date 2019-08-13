Excessive Heat Warning Today, Strong Storms Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

DANGEROUS HEAT LEVELS: As a ridge exerts greater influence over the state, our rain chances remain low and heat levels remain high. Heat index values will reach the 105°-115° range for multiple hours today. Excessive Heat Warnings (fuchsia) and Heat advisories (orange) remain in effect today as the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will continue to cause dangerous heat indices.

So the forecast for today will be very hot and mainly dry with only isolated showers and storms to provide any heat relief, and these will be few and far between during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s today.

MIDWEEK FRONT: Tomorrow, the ridge will retrograde back to the west allowing a surface front to push into North Alabama. This will bring slightly lower heat levels, and an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. We are expecting better rain chances but not everyone will see rain, and we note the SPC has much of Central and South Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms tomorrow with the approach of the front as some storms could produce damaging wind gusts. The high tomorrow will drop into the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The front will become nearly stationary somewhere across extreme South Alabama or Northern Florida, meaning the best chance of scattered showers and storms later this week will be along and south of that area. Slightly drier air will move into the area behind the front, and that means the chance of showers will be very low in these areas. Expect mostly sunny days, fair nights, and lower humidity levels; highs both days will still be hot in the lower to mid 90s, but more tolerable compared to the oppressive heat and humidity of today.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather looks pretty quiet for most of the state with a good supply of sunshine both days and only isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Rain chances look to be in the 10-20% range both days, and it will be hot with highs will be in the low to mid 90s for South/Central Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Nothing too unusual showing up for now, and we will forecast routine summer weather for the middle of August. The days will be partly sunny with those randomly scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will hold mostly in the lower 90s, which is pretty close to seasonal values.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Take it easy today and stay cool!

Ryan