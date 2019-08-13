Four Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges in Dadeville
The Dadeville Police Department seize nearly 30 dogs, cats, duck, pigs, ferrets and birds from home on Village Street Monday afternoon, after receiving an animal neglect call Sunday afternoon. Four adults were arrested on animal cruelty charges Monday.
Cindy Lorett Caron, 45, Jeremy O’Neal Caron, 27, and Sharon Walker Browning, 63, Bobby Wayne Caron 26, all of Dadeville, were each charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.
“We received a call of animal neglect Sunday afternoon,” Barbour said. “Officers found all these dogs, nobody home with no water and some chained up.”
Barbour said the officers did what they could Sunday afternoon to help the animals.
“They gave water to the ones they could,” Barbour said.
Monday afternoon, three pigs were in two pens with no water despite rain falling Monday afternoon. Cats were held by the skin on the back of their neck to transport them to awaiting kennels. Dogs were carried by officers to the street to be loaded up and transported. Most of the animals were showing signs of lack of food and one dog showed signs of mange as its ribs showed through its remaining coat.
