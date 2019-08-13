Four Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges in Dadeville

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Dadeville Animal Cruelty Suspect

2/5 Dadeville Animal Cruelty Suspect

3/5 Dadeville Animal Cruelty Suspect

4/5 Dadeville Animal Cruelty Suspect

5/5 Dadeville Animals









The Dadeville Police Department seize nearly 30 dogs, cats, duck, pigs, ferrets and birds from home on Village Street Monday afternoon, after receiving an animal neglect call Sunday afternoon. Four adults were arrested on animal cruelty charges Monday.

Cindy Lorett Caron, 45, Jeremy O’Neal Caron, 27, and Sharon Walker Browning, 63, Bobby Wayne Caron 26, all of Dadeville, were each charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.

“We received a call of animal neglect Sunday afternoon,” Barbour said. “Officers found all these dogs, nobody home with no water and some chained up.”