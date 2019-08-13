Giraffe Dies at Montgomery Zoo

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum has announced the passing a member of their giraffe herd, Connye, who was born at the Montgomery Zoo on March 23, 2015.

Zookeepers noticed Connye in an unusual position in the early morning hours of Monday, August 12, via the Zoo’s web camera monitoring system. The animal care and veterinarian teams were immediately mobilized to provide medical assistance; unfortunately, they were not able to stabilize her condition and she passed away shortly after. She had not displayed any signs of illness in the days and weeks prior.

Veterinarians at the State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Thompson Bishop Sparks Diagnostic Laboratory will perform a necropsy (animal autopsy) in an attempt to determine the cause of death. Additional information will be made available to the public after the necropsy findings are received from the lab.