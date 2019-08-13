Intervention for Parents who Smoke + Dangers of Dentures

by Samantha Williams

A new study suggests pediatricians can help parents quit smoking when bringing their child in for an office visit. Researchers in Massachusetts found intervention services offering parents who smoke nicotine patches, gum, and other support, resulted in a 2% decline in smoking rates over a one year period.

Plus, a warning from doctors in the U.K. for patients wearing dentures. Surgeons emphasized the importance of removing false teeth *before* general anesthesia to avoid inhaling or swallowing them during the operation.