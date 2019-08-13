MPS Superintendent Discusses School Safety

by Danielle Wallace

Scary moments outside of Blount Elementary last week, raises more questions about safety in schools.

Monday, Dr. Ann Roy Moore discussed the issue with school officials.

“There are a lot of things that our discussion was about. What can you do differently? What can you add to enhance the safety features,” said Moore.

Moore says there are a number of things to consider in a schools safety plan like location or the number of doors in a school.

“Every school has a safety plan and every school is designed differently. There are some basics in the safety plan that would be the same across the system and then there would be differences in the plan for a particular school,” said Moore.

As for school resource officers, Moore says some middle schools have them. But that’s not the case for elementary schools.

“The elementary schools really don’t have a lot of resource officers but we do have someone who is assigned that if that principal needs someone they can call and come over,” said Moore.

Isaiah Johnson is charged with discharging a firearm in that shooting. He was ordered to receive mental health treatment. Officials say that his wife recently died before last week’s incident.

Prosecutors wrote in a court filing that a friend had expressed concern for Johnson’s mental stability after his wife’s death.