Recent Mass Shooting Prompts the Sell of Bullet-Proof Backpacks

by Alabama News Network Staff

With kids going back to class, parents are thinking about getting school supplies, but some might be surprised by what they see on the shelves at some stores.

Backpacks come in all shapes and colors, but now there’s one that can stop a gunshot. Office Depot is among the retailers selling bullet proof backpacks.

In addition to full backpacks, some manufacturers offer inserts that slide into a current backpack.

CBS News took one to a shooting range last year. It stood up to a handgun, but like many products they are not built to stop a more powerful AR-15 or AK-47.

There are heavier, more expensive shields for backpacks that can stop powerful rifle bullets like an AK-47.

Bulletproof backpacks and shields can cost between $100-$300.

Several manufacturers say they’ve seen a spike in sales for these products after the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

A San Francisco-area company is offering another option: a bulletproof hoodie for adults and children called the Wonder Hoodie.

Vy Tran is the founder and creator of Wonder Hoodie. She describes it as “a hoodie that has a bulletproof vest ingrained inside, so you can zip it on and off.” The Wonder Hoodie is designed to only protect against handguns.