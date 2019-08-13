Relief From The Heat Is On The Way!

by Shane Butler

Excessive heat continues across the area but relief is on the way! Heat indices are above 100 this afternoon and this continues into the evening hours. Some storms are out there and providing a little relief in spots but most are missing out. Scattered storms will last until shortly after sunset. A frontal boundary will make its way into the area Wednesday. This system will help kickoff more rain/storms during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threat will be winds in excess of 60 mph. The frontal system will move into south Alabama and this allows drier air to spill into much of central Alabama Thursday. You’re going to notice conditions a bit milder on the backside of the front late week and into the upcoming weekend. Moisture will increase and the chance for rain/storms returns Sunday and into the start of next week.