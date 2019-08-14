$11,000 Rewards for Information in Murders of Two Montgomery Teens

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, January 24, at 12:44 a.m., Montgomery police responded to the 1100 block of Hill Street in reference to a subject shot. Jaylen Saunders, 16, was found shot to death inside of his Hill Street residence.

According to police reports, shots appeared to have been fired from outside of the residence.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by the City of Montgomery for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person(s) involved. An $1,000 reward is being offered by CrimeStoppers for the arrest of any person(s) involved.

If you have any information regarding the death of Jaylen Saunders, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

_________________

On Sunday, July 21, at 11:33 p.m., Montgomery police responded to the 400 block of Hall Street in reference to a subject shot. Courtney Jones, 17, was found shot to death inside of her Hall Street residence. Investigators say that the shots appear to have been fired from outside the residence.

Attached is a photo of the offenders inside a black Dodge Dart.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by the City of Montgomery for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person(s) involved. A $1,000 reward is being offered by CrimeStoppers to be paid within 30 days upon arrest of any person(s) involved.

If you have any information regarding the death of Courtney Jones, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).