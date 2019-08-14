Auburn softball announces fall schedule

by Darrell Puckett

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn softball head coach Mickey Dean announced the 2019 fall schedule on Wednesday, which consists of eight games on five days throughout September and October.

The slate of games, which includes three sets of doubleheaders, features contests against five junior college teams, one NAIA, one Division II and one Division I. The eight-game exhibition schedule will begin on Sunday, Sept. 29 with a doubleheader against Gulf Coast State (1:30 p.m.) and Georgia Gwinnett (4:00 p.m.).

Six days later, the Tigers face off against Pensacola State and Snead State at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively. The following day, Auburn will face the defending NJCAA national champions in Chipola College at 1:30 p.m., before playing Wallace State CC – Dothan at 4:00 p.m.

Auburn will travel across state lines to Atlanta, Ga., to square off against Georgia Tech on Friday, Oct. 11 with a start time to be determined. The Tigers’ fall schedule will conclude on Friday, Oct. 18 when Auburn hosts AUM under the lights at 6:00 p.m.

Admission is free to all fall Auburn softball home games.

2019 Auburn Fall Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Gulf Coast State (1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Georgia Gwinnett (4:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Pensacola State (1:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Snead State (4:00 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Chipola College (1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Wallace State CC – Dothan (4:00 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 11 at Georgia Tech (TBD)

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. AUM (6:00 p.m.)