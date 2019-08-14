Biscuits Rally, Stun Generals, 5-4

by Darrell Puckett

JACKSON, Ten. – Carl Chester’s solo home run in the ninth inning broke a 4-4 tie and the Biscuits (78-44) came back from two runs down in the eighth to stun the Jackson Generals (68-51), 5-4, on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at Jackson. The victory means that this year’s squad now has the third-most wins in team history with 78.

Joe Ryan, who entered Wednesday with the second-most strikeouts in the minor leagues with 159, made his Double-A debut for the Biscuits, and the right-hander dealt a scoreless first two innings, striking out a pair before running into trouble in the third.

After allowing a Galli Cribbs single, Ryan served up a two-out, two-run homer to Daulton Varsho that put the Generals ahead 2-0. After Pavin Smith singled in the next at-bat, Seth Beer’s RBI-double made it a 3-0 game.

The Biscuits would pull a run back in the fourth against Jackson starter Matt Peacock thanks to a throwing error by Generals third baseman Drew Ellis to make it 3-1. And in the fifth, a bases-loaded walk to Tristan Gray made it 3-2.

The score remained 3-2 as Dalton Moats (1.2) and Ryan Thompson (0.1) combined for two scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth. But in the seventh, Varsho was at it again with an RBI-double off Jhonleider Salinas (3-1) to increase the Generals advantage to 4-2.

Vidal Brujan singled to start the eighth against Miguel Aguilar and then moved to third on a throwing error by the southpaw. Gray then climbed in and bashed a two-run home run to right to tie the game at four. Gray now has 12 RBIs over his last 11 games.

Chester led off the top of the ninth with the towering solo homer to left over Jackson’s green monster off West Tunnell (1-1) to break the tie and hand the Biscuits a 5-4 lead. The round-tripper was Chester’s first at the Double-A level.

Ian Gardeck entered in the bottom of the ninth, and after loading the bases with two outs on a Varsho double and two walks, the right-hander battled back after falling behind 3-0 to Drew Ellis and struck out the third baseman to end the game with a swing and a miss.

The Biscuits will try to make it four in a row and win the series on Thursday when Shane McClanahan (1-0) makes his second Double-A start against Emilio Vargas (4-3) at 6:05 PM CT.

