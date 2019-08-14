Heat Advisory & Strong Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

A front will continue to push southward through the state today and that means the pretty decent chances for showers and storms today. The SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms defined for about the southern half of the state as a few strong storms are expected this afternoon and evening with all that heat and humidity. The main threat with any storms during today will be damaging wind gusts.

Also, for locations along and south of the U.S. 80 corridor a Heat Advisory remain in effect today as highs in the mid 90s and heat indices over 105° are expected before the storms get going.

STILL HOT, BUT LOWER HUMIDITY: The front will push down to the Gulf Coast by Thursday and with the drier air sticking around for a few days, the weather is looking dry with mostly sunny for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It will remain hot, with highs mostly in the low to mid 90s, but with the lower humidity, it will be much more tolerable. By Sunday, moisture levels look to begin to increase from south to north, and that means higher humidity will creep back in and start to increase our rain chances for the week ahead.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The forecast looks to feature pretty routine weather for the middle of August. The days will be partly sunny and hot, with random, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will hold mostly in the lower 90s, which are pretty close to seasonal values.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan