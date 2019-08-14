Heat Index 105°+ Wednesday; Strong Storms Possible

by Ben Lang

The excessive heat warning came to an end yesterday, but heat remains oppressive for much of the area this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until 6PM for most of our viewing area. Expect heat index temperatures at or above 105° through that time, possibly nearing 110° at times. Slightly more widespread showers and storms are likely for some today, and some could be strong to severe. The culprit for those is a front entering central Alabama. The main threat is straight line winds up to 60 mph. Most of the storms may be south of I-85 today, with areas north completely dry. The storms wind down this evening, but the front may still be draped across southeast Alabama through early Thursday morning. The sky remains mostly cloudy overnight with an isolated shower or two possible. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Thursday if the front stalls in southeast Alabama. These storms are not expected to be severe. Even with the front south of most of the area, afternoon high temperatures still reach the mid 90s in many locations. The front finally pushes southeast of Alabama Thursday night, with lows temperatures potentially falling into the upper 60s early Friday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon with lower humidity. The drier air heats up efficiently, with afternoon highs still in the mid 90s. Friday night lows cool into the low 70s.

Spotty showers or storms are possible this weekend. Saturday’s chance for rain is very low, and any showers that form likely remain across extreme south Alabama. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 90s. Showers and storms could be a bit more widespread Sunday, though still relatively isolated in nature.

Mundane summer weather sets up Monday through Wednesday next week. Daytime highs warm to near-normal values of the low 90s. There’s also a daily chance for scattered showers and storms each day, with most of these occurring during the afternoon.