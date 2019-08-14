Kim Kammerdeiner visits Montgomery AL

Barber Elite soccer hosts World Cup champion Kim Kammerdeiner

by Chris Searcy

Kim Kammerdeiner visited Montgomery to teach a youth goal keeper camp over the weekend. Our Chris searcy caught up with the World Cup champion.

“Established in 2013, Barber Elite Soccer is a complete soccer academy for boys and girls. Whether you want to introduce your pee wee to his/her first sport, or help your established athlete get a college scholarship, we’re here to help you succeed. We bring quality technical training to your children with convenience for the parents!” – Emily Barber