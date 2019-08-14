Less Humid Air Ahead !

by Shane Butler

We’re looking at some relief from the heat over the next several days. A frontal is moving southward bringing in drier air behind it. Daytime temps will still manage to reach the lower to mid 90s but dew points won’t be near as high as they’ve been lately. You will notice the change mainly in the morning hours but afternoons should feel a bit more comfortable as well. This slightly milder weather pattern will last through at least Saturday. Moisture begins to increase and scattered showers/storms return by Sunday afternoon. It’s back to a typical August weather setup for early next week. You can expect partly sunny skies with scattered afternoon showers/storms. High temps will hover around 90 and that’s about where we should be for this time of the year.