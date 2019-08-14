Man Dies from Shooting Injuries, Andalusia Police Charge Man with Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The suspect in an August 1st Andalusia shooting has been charged with murder.

Murder charges against Daimeion Rashawn Logan, 30, were processed Wednesday morning after he turned himself in to Covington County Jail on August 13th.

At the time, Logan was wanted for attempted murder following the August 1st shooting. However, the victim, Joseph Deason, 32, of Covington County, died Tuesday morning. Deason was treated locally and airlifted to a regional medical center after the shooting. He underwent extensive surgery for his injuries and remained hospitalized.

An autopsy showed his death was a result of injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

Logan is being held on a $1 million bond for the murder of Deason.

The Andalusia Police Department was assisted in its investigation by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, the Covington County District Attorney’s office, Advanced EMS, the Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.