Selma Girl Takes on Sweet Challenges on National Baking Show

One 11-year-old Selma native is stirring up national attention as a contestant on “Kids Baking Championship.”

Brooke Waters currently attends Morgan Academy but she recently spent some time in California filming as a contestant on the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship.”

“It’s just really cool to know that I’m on the Food Network and that I’m on Kids Baking Championship,” Brooke said.

Brooke started baking at a young age and it’s a skill that runs in the family but she says the real inspiration came from watching the Food Network’s show “Kids Baking Championship.”

“I’ve always really liked baking but once I saw Kids Baking Championship that came out, I was like I really want to do that. So, then I started watching videos online,” Brooke said.

Learning how to bake was a sweet success for this young, self-taught baker but competing on a national level was the icing on top.

“You have to fill out an application and send in a video and then you will go through some interviews and then you will go out to LA,” Brooke explained.

Brooke is one of nine children who were selected to fly to Hollywood and be on the seventh season.

In each of the episodes, talented young bakers whip up a delicious themed dessert as they compete for some serious dough. The winner will receive $25,000 and will also be featured in the Food Network Magazine.

All episodes were filmed in advance with themes such as “I Doughnut Know What to Think” and “Beauty is in the Pie of the Beholder.”

Even though Brooke is keeping her eyes on the prize, she says she’s made a bunch of new friends from all over the U.S.

“I made a lot of new friends. We Facetimed with season 5 and 6 and I got to see the winner of season 5. We Facetimed for like an hour,” Brooke said.

In Brooke’s online bio it reads that she believes her southern desserts will get the prize, and if she wins she’ll invest in a blast chiller and give the rest to charity. However, her ambitions do not stop at the end of the season.

“I want to go to culinary school then have a bakery,” Brooke explained.

One contestant will be eliminated each week until three bakers remain. The last three will compete in a finale that is set to air on Sept. 16. Episodes air each Monday at 8 p.m CT.

The results are evaluated by two judges, Duff Goldman and Valeria Bertinelli.