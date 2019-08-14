Selma PD: Baby Abused, Father Accused

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is behind bars tonight — accused of physically abusing his eleven month old daughter.

Interim Police Chief Robert Green says 26 year old Anthony Portis is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Green says police were notified by the hospital — after the child was taken to the emergency room with serious injuries.

An x-ray exam revealed the girl had a broken arm — spinal damage — and brain trauma.

Portis is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.