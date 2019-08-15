UPDATE: 2 Men Dead, 3 Others Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Darryl Hood

Montgomery Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Patterson Court Apartments located in the 800 block of University Dr. N.

The shooting happen at about 7:15 pm Thursday.

At 8:45 pm, Montgomery Police now say that two men lost their lives in the shooting and that three other men were injured.

Police say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

