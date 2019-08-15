Contraband Search Conducted at Staton Correctional Facility Yields Drugs, Weapons, and Cellphones

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) along with multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a major counter-contraband operation on Thursday at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County.

The predawn operation that began at 4 a.m. recovered an assortment of makeshift weapons, contraband cellphones, the synthetic drug, flakka, in the prison that houses more than 1,300 inmates.

Supporting agencies included the Alabama Pardons and Paroles, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. Additional support for Thursday’s operation came from the Elmore and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Offices, and from the Alexander City, Millbrook and Prattville Police Departments.

This was ADOC’s fifth major joint operation since February in a deliberate move to find and eliminate contraband that is the leading cause for crime and violence inside state prisons.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.