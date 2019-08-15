Fugitive Wanted for Murder, Robbery Captured in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wanted fugitive, J’Tari Bass, has been taken into custody.

He was taken to jail by The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, August 13, in Montgomery. Bass was taken into custody without incident. No other details were released.

Bass was wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for Murder. He was originally arrested on December 14, 2018 for the charge of Reckless Murder. Bass bonded out of jail for the Murder charge.

He was arrested again in May for Robbery but was able to bond out before a hold could be placed on his original bond for Reckless Murder.