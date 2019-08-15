Hydrilla Growth Causing Concerns for Lake Jordan Residents

by Jerome Jones

Residents in the “new lake” area of Jordan Lake are seeing mats of invasive hydrilla growing.

Hydrilla is a non-native aquatic plant. It can crowd out native species, and starve water of oxygen.

The aquatic weed can grow up to one inch per day, and form dense mats on the surface of the water.

Hydrilla can clog boat engines and is an incubator for algae that can pose a threat to wildlife and domestic animals.

Alabama Power manages Lake Jordan, and regularly spray area’s where hydrilla is spotted.

Hot days, plenty of sunshine, and unusually clear water in the area are responsible for the hydrilla growth.

To report invasive plant sightings on Lake Jordan call the Alabama Power S

horelines hotline at 205-257-2393.