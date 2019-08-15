Montgomery City Jail has “Road to Redemption” Program to Help Inmates Get Life Back On Track

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery resident Jimmy Smith struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and has been in and out of the criminal justice system for a large part of his life. After a recent arrest on misdemeanor warrants placed him in the Montgomery City Jail, he decided it was time to make a change and enrolled in “Road to Redemption,” a new jail initiative that offers inmates help with drug treatment, employment and housing. Now, Jimmy is completing the program’s second phase, will graduate from “Road to Redemption” in May 2020 in hopes of getting his life back on track.

The jail, in conjunction with the Montgomery Police Department, began the program to “give those who are struggling, an avenue to make a positive change in their lives,” according to MPD Major Jenny Reaves, who oversees the jail.

“We see individuals in the jail who are hindered by their inability to obtain gainful employment and to find resources to treat their drug addictions, and who continue on a spiral that leaves them without adequate housing,” Reaves said. That is where “Road to Redemption” comes in.

The jail has partnered with Hope Inspired Ministries, the Council on Substance Abuse, the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists, CARESS and the Reclamation Center of Alabama to help inmates who are struggling with addiction, employment, and shelter.

Reaves said the partnership provides desperately needed treatment and “helps them turn their lives around” by connecting them with the services they need. In addition, a number of other faith-based and non-profit organizations have stepped up to provide housing and assistance to those who are leaving custody.

Reaves said the goal is to help inmates address the issues underlying their problems and prepare them for better lives as they leave the jail.