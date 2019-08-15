Secondhand Smoke + Reducing Opioid Prescriptions + Multitasking: Men vs. Women

by Samantha Williams

More than a third of non-smoking children and teens in the U.S. are exposed to secondhand smoke according to new C.D.C. statistics. The percentage is higher for those between the ages of 3 to 11 than for adolescents and teens. The CDC also said the exposure increased as family income decreased.

Plus, a new initiative in Michigan is having success cutting down on opioid prescriptions. Surgeons statewide reduced the number of pills prescribed to patients undergoing nine common operations by nearly a third, without increasing patients’ pain. Patients even reported taking only half the pills in the reduced prescriptions. Researchers credit the drop, in part, to pre-surgery counseling about pain expectations.

Finally, contrary to the popular belief that women are better multi-taskers than men, a new study from the University of Germany found no difference between the genders when it comes to performing two tasks at the same time. The researchers found women and men performed equally in terms of reaction time and accuracy.