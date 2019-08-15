Staying Very Hot, but Not as Humid

by Ryan Stinnett

A stray shower or storm is possible today over South Alabama, but the weather is looking mainly dry and mostly sunny for today, tomorrow, and Saturday. It will remain very hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, but with the lower humidity, it will not be as oppressive as recent days. Nighttime temperatures will be cooler with early morning lows ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s for most locations. By Sunday, moisture levels look to begin to increase from south to north, and that means higher humidity will creep back in and start to increase our rain chances for the week ahead.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks to feature pretty routine weather for the middle of August. The days will be partly sunny and hot, with random, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will hold mostly in the lower 90s. Rain chances starting Sunday through much of next week will be around 50% each day for much of South/Central Alabama.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan