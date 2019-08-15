Still Very Hot, But Much Less Humid

by Ben Lang

A “cold” front pushed into southeast Alabama Wednesday. The front really didn’t bring any cooler air, but it did bring drier air into the state. Dry air heats up much more efficiently than humid air, so we’ll see afternoon highs in the upper 90s in most locations Thursday afternoon. The front stalled in extreme southeast Alabama, and there’s a small chance for a spotty shower or storm near the front this afternoon. The vast majority of the area remains completely dry today under a mostly sunny sky. Thanks to the drier air, this evening should feel much more comfortable despite being on the warm side. Expect a clear sky with temperatures near 90° at 7PM, falling to near 80° at 11PM. Overnight lows fall to near 70°.

Early Friday morning should feel much more comfortable thanks to the lower humidity. The drier air remains in place, leading to a quick warm-up during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky, with central and south Alabama remaining rain-free. Friday night lows dip to around 70° under a clear sky, leading to a comfortable Saturday morning.

The heat stays on this weekend. Saturday afternoon high temperatures could near 100° for a few locations. Wednesday’s front could return north Saturday, leading to isolated showers/storms, especially across extreme southern Alabama. Most of the area stays dry. Showers and storms could be a bit more widespread Sunday, and it may not be as hot thanks to that. Still, expect afternoon highs to range between the low and mid 90s.

We’re back to a typical summer pattern next week. Expect near-normal high temperatures next Monday through Thursday with a daily chance for showers and storms. Humidity returns, and our nights become warm and muggy again with lows in the low to mid 70s.