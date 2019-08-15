What the Tech? Gadgets to Help Students Get Better Grades

by Alabama News Network Staff

When I was a student, there were a lot of distractions. Noisy roommates and loud hallways keep many students from being able to focus on their work.

Today’s students though, have more options to help them meet every assignment using tech gadgets that are essential for

school and work.

One of my favorite gadgets is a set of noise-canceling headphones. While there are dozens of options available, none that I have found can beat the classic Bose Quiet Comfort 25. These headphones cover your ears but are comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Once music is fed through the headphones using a smartphone or stereo, the outside world is silenced. These are great for any student who has trouble focusing when there are constant distractions. I always take a pair with me for plane rides and once I’m listening to music or watching Netflix on my phone or tablet, I cannot even hear the roar of the plane engine.

Soundcore has a nice set of headphones in a different style. The Life NC headphones wrap around the neck and can be worn all the time. The earbuds themselves hang below and, when you want to listen to music or a podcast, insert the buds into your ears.

The Life NC connect to any device with Bluetooth and have two listening options. In standard mode you can still hear things around you which is good for most of the time. Flip the switch to NC and the headphones cancel out any other sound.

Dorm room or apartment desktop space is at a premium and is no place for a long power-strip, but then again, we all have things that need an AC plug. Anker’s PowerPort Cube has 3 AC outlets and 3 smart USB ports in a relatively small form factor that’s similar in size to a Rubiks Cube. The PowerPort Cube also offers overload protection and high-speed charging through

the USB ports.

Some students still like to take notes with pen and paper and when it comes to notebooks, my favorite is the Rocketbook Everlast. It’s so thin you can easily slip it into a backpack without taking up room but what makes it special is its ‘smarts’.

Take notes as you normally would using an enclosed erasable pen (don’t worry, you can find these pens at any discount department store and at Amazon). Once you’re finished with the notes, scan each page using the Rocketbook app.

The app automatically saves the notes to your choice of online cloud services such as Evernote, Slack, One Drive, Google Drive or have it emailed to you.

After it has been saved, just wipe the page with a damp cloth to erase everything and use it again in class.

These gadgets are great for students but they’re also good for anyone who wants to get more stuff done without distractions