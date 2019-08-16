7-Year-Old Shot and Killed After Startling Man Sleeping On Couch

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery Police have charged a man with capital murder, after they say he shot and killed a 7-year-old boy in the middle of the night.

Police say 7-year-old Omarion Greenhouse woke up around 12:45 a.m Friday and got out of bed, startling Willie Sankey (32) who was sleeping on the living room couch. Sankey then shot the boy, who later died at Baptist Medical Center South.

Sankey is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.