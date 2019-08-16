Alabama State University Killed in N. University Dr. Double Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that one the people killed in a shooting that injured 5 people was an ASU student.

21 year old Jaquez Hall, was a rushed to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another person 24 year old Justin Martin was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other people remain hospitilized.

ASU officials held a press conference today to address the tradgedy.

At the press conference they stressed that this was not an on campus incident, and was not at a university sanctioned event.

“” I want to reiterate that this was not an ASU approved, nor sanctioned event,” said Dr. Davida Haywood, Vice President of Student Affrairs.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross met with Hall’s family today.

“Our heart is heavy today, because it is difficult to look a parent in their face, and express to them the loss of their son, who they sent away to go to school,” said Ross.

Police have not released a suspect, or motive in the shooting.

If you have information that can lead to an arrest, Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

You can remain anonymous.